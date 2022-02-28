Airbnb to house up to 100K Ukrainian refugees

Airbnb is making sure those who are escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine have a place to live.

The short-term housing rental company is offering free stays for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, the company announced Monday.

The Associated Press said more than 500,000 people have left the region since Russia invaded last week.

The housing will be run through the company’s Airbnb.org, The Washington Post reported. It will also be paid for via Airbnb.org and Airbnb, Inc.

The nonprofit was started when Hurricane Sandy hit New York in 2012.

Airbnb.org will work with the governments where the refugees are fleeing to ensure the organization can support the people in need. They will offer up to 14-day stays and work on providing longer stays if needed, the Post reported.

Right now, they’re focusing on countries near Ukraine such as Poland, Germany, Hungry and Romania, co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter Monday.

Airbnb.org has helped more than 21,000 Afghan refugees with temporary stays, CNBC reported.

Overall, the organization has helped 54,000 refugees from areas like Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan over the past five years, CNBC reported.

If you would like to host a family, visit Airbnb.org’s hosting page.

If you can’t open your doors, but still want to help, you can donate to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

