A new program in Northern Virginia aims to help survivors of crime, and keep young people out of the criminal justice system. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington County and the City of Falls Church launched “Heart of Safety.” Under this program, both the person who was harmed and the person who did the harm will be able to participate in a conferencing process overseen by a trained facilitator, and they will work together to come up with a mutually agreed upon restoration plan.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO