A substantial new update for Halo Infinite is set to roll out for Xbox and PC later this week. Although there have been countless patches for Halo Infinite since the game was released back in December, this new update is going to be a bit more substantial than normal given that it comes midway through Season 1. And while the update in question might primarily bring about a number of multiplayer tweaks, some big changes are also said to be coming for the campaign as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO