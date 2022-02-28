ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes in subchondral bone structure and mechanical properties do not substantially affect cartilage mechanical responses – A finite element study.

Subchondral bone structure has been observed to change in osteoarthritis (OA). However, it remains unclear how the early-stage OA changes affect the mechanics (stresses and strains) of the osteochondral unit. In this study, we aim to characterize the effect of subchondral bone structure and mechanical properties on the osteochondral unit mechanics....



