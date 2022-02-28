Sonoma County airport passenger numbers for January near pre-pandemic levels

January passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport continued to near levels of those before the COVID-19 pandemic — even with the spread of the omicron variant, airport manager Jon Stout said Monday.

He added that the airport’s outlook for the rest of the year looks particularly strong.

The airport reported a total of 31,643 passengers, both inbound and outbound traffic, during the first month of the year. The tallies are still about 14% less than January 2020, right before COVID-19 mostly shut down air travel that spring.

Even with omicron as a factor, the January number is still a 423% increase from just a year ago when 6,050 travelers passed through the airport — at a time when travel was still very limited. January is one of the slowest months for the airport.

The airport’s overall passenger total for 2021 was 435,427, which was almost 11% lower than the record 2019 total of 488,179 and just 1% below the level of 2018.

“We ended 2021 very strong. We had several months that were better than 2019,” said Stout, who noted that last October the airport reached a monthly record of 56,477 passengers. “January was off, but we are seeing a return of passengers in February.”

The increase of passengers will continue into March, especially as American Airlines starts a daily round trip from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday.

United Airlines has pushed back the start of its nonstop flights to Denver International Airport to June 3, Stout said.

The airport expects to offer up to 19 daily flights by August, continuing into September. That amount would tie last October’s record of the most daily flights at Schulz, which took place for a few weeks, he added.

“By March, we expect the numbers to rebound to be tracking better than 2019,” Stout said, adding that the airport could hit a record of more than 500,000 passengers this year, given projections that Americans will begin to travel more in 2022.

“There is definitely strong airline schedules. We are hearing strong demand for travel barring any issues with COVID or any high fuel prices,” Stout said.

The airport is still undergoing its $31 million terminal improvement and modernization project. The goal is to complete the work by year’s end.

Airport officials also have a request to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for an additional $8.2 million for the project. It will pay for such items as the expansion of the baggage systems and an upgrade of furniture. The board will hear the request on Tuesday.

“We are looking to doing a covered walkway on the western side of the addition. Before it was going to be an open walkway,” Stout said. “We will be able to cover at least to the front of the aircraft.”