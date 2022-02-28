ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

MANCHIN, CAPITO ANNOUNCE $19.7 MILLION FOR BROADBAND EXPANSION IN WEST VIRGINIA

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3xVC_0eRcXZkW00 Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $19.7 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to expand broadband services in West Virginia. The funding will support Logan and Mingo counties’ Fiber to the Premises project, which enables last-mile broadband access and will serve more than 12,000 West Virginian households.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of reliable, affordable broadband access for all West Virginians and Americans. We know that at least 258,000 West Virginians have no broadband access, and we think that number is likely much higher,” said Senator Manchin. “That’s why I fought to include significant funding for broadband in every major piece of legislation we have passed in the last two years, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, American Rescue Plan, and the 2020 year-end package, which funded this particular program. This announcement is great news for Logan and Mingo counties  and will help expand broadband access to every West Virginian, no matter where they live. Rural states like West Virginia should receive their fair share of funds as we continue to work on broadband deployment, and I will continue working with federal agencies, state officials and communities to bring broadband coverage to every holler in the Mountain State.”
“This is great news for West Virginia, and specifically for people in Mingo and Logan counties who continue to struggle with unreliable internet access.” Senator Capito said. “I have long advocated for this fiber project through several conversations with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as well as during conversations last week with GigaBeam Network CEO Michael Clemons and officials from Logan and Mingo counties. Since the launch of my Capito Connect ‘Share Your Stories’ initiative, I’ve received countless messages from West Virginians in Mingo and Logan counties about broadband deficiencies they are facing. I heard from Deanna in Chapmanville who says her internet is often unusable and hurting her children’s education, and Ethan in Dingess who feels that his area has been forgotten. We cannot afford to leave any West Virginians behind in our goal to connect every house, business, school, and hospital with high-speed internet access. The project announced today will connect nearly 13,000 houses with broadband fiber, giving a major boost to an area of our state that desperately needs it.”
“Region 2 is honored and privileged to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. Access to high-speed broadband is essential to the economic resiliency and sustainability of southern West Virginia. This landmark project is made possible by the strong support of our Congressional delegation, as well as the partnerships and collaboration between the local public and private sectors,” said Chris Chiles, Executive Director of the Region 2 Planning & Development Council.
“GigaBeam Networks is excited and honored to be a partner in this unique project to solve the digital divide in both Logan and Mingo Counties. This grant funding provided by the Department of Commerce’s NTIA will assure availability to the unserved families and businesses of reliable and affordable internet service with superior speed and performance. This project wouldn’t be a reality without the efforts our private partners and the work of our local, state and federal leaders,” said Michael Clemons, CEO of GigaBeam Networks.

The post MANCHIN, CAPITO ANNOUNCE $19.7 MILLION FOR BROADBAND EXPANSION IN WEST VIRGINIA appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia officials announce Corridor H bid award

PARSONS, W.Va. (WV News) — Construction on yet another section of Corridor H will soon be underway, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. The governor was joined by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and officials from the West Virginia Department of Transportation to announce he had approved the bid award for the Corridor H Cheat River Bridge Project.
PARSONS, WV
WSAZ

Manchin, Capito react to Ukraine attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., did not mince words. He called this week’s Russian invasion a war on Ukraine. “This is a full-blown attack on a sovereign country by an aggressor without being provocated,” he said at a press conference Thursday. “Just ridiculous. Absolutely unheard of and absolutely unacceptable.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia U.S. Sen. Manchin receives George Marshall Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was awarded the National George Marshall Award by Hershel “Woody” Williams, World War II Veteran and National Medal of Honor recipient, and the State Funeral for World War II Veterans organization on Tuesday. “I am truly humbled...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia has a new COVID variant and it’s in Ohio County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – During his Friday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced there is a new coronavirus variant in West Virginia. Gov.Justice said the new variant, Omicron 2 (BA.2) is in two West Virginia counties: Ohio and Berkeley. “As always, when these variants pop up in West Virginia, we shouldn’t be surprised, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Logan, WV
Government
City
Dingess, WV
City
Logan, WV
WVNS

Gov Justice 2021-2022 school year P-EBT benefits approved

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice announced today, February 25, 2022, there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits for children in the state. On February 18, 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the third round of P-EBT for students. These benefits are allocated to eligible students […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
Person
Gina Raimondo
WDTV

Philippi coal miner dies in mining accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued a statement on Monday on the death of a coal miner in McDowell County. Steven H. Hively, of Philippi, was fatally injured Monday morning when he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine, located in McDowell County.
PHILIPPI, WV
WTRF- 7News

New things coming to the Highlands, including four new tenants

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — New things are coming to the Highlands. The Sports Complex has been open post-COVID, and there are a lot of events there on the weekends. Ohio County officials say that helps keep the restaurant and retail area busy and helps book the hotels. Thursday night, officials announced four new tenants […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia House#Virginia Law#State Of West Virginia#Ntia#West Virginians#Americans#American Rescue Plan#Commerce#Gigabeam Network
WVNews

Winners announced in West Virginia DNR giveaway contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Several winners were announced Tuesday in West Virginia's third annual Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway. The giveaway was open to residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2022 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in the month of December. The resident grand prize is...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire burning laws begin today

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia spring fire burning laws began Tuesday, March 1 and will continue until May 31. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. there is no outdoor burning allowed across the entire Mountain State. This ban is enforced by the West Virginia Division of Forestry and occurs two times every year […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Tomaro’s Bakery transfers ownership after 108 years

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg bakery has transferred ownership after being in business for 108 years. According to a Facebook post from the bakery, Tomaro’s Bakery in the Glen Elk neighborhood of Clarksburg is transferring the ownership to Joseph and Edward Oliverio and their family. The current owners, the Burnett’s, are the fourth generation of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ocala Gazette

Broadband Expansion Proposal Sees Changes

Lawmakers awaiting federal money scaled back a proposal Tuesday that would help broadband providers expand service to mostly rural, underserved areas. Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, removed designated funding from his proposal that would establish a broadband pole-replacement program (SB 1800 and SB 1802), before the Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee approved the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

Guest opinion: Need for broadband expansion remains as state leaders address issue

Slow load times on web pages caused by the lack of broadband internet access unfortunately remains a fact of life for many Alabamians, especially in rural areas. An uncomfortable truth is the height of the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the gaps in our state’s broadband infrastructure. State leaders understand high-speed internet access has become essential to daily life, as many schools embrace virtual learning, adults opt to work from home, and telemedicine gains traction.
ALABAMA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy