ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Signing Harry Kane or Erling Haaland is 'Very Complicated'

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jP2v8_0eRcXDZm00

Fabrizio Romano has gave his information regarding strikers Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Fabrizio Romano has gave his information regarding strikers Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Via The United Stand YouTube Channel , the transfer journalist gave a damning verdict on the two, who many United fans see as dream signings.

In the video, he said it would be "Very complicated" to sign the either of the duo.

Romano spoke more in depth on Haaland, and confirmed that there has not even been any contact between the club and the Norwegian star - with Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid the three clubs pushing to sign him.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Romano did however say that the club will 100% sign a young striker this summer. But, they are still deciding the kind of striker they want to play that role.

With uncertainty regarding the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and with Mason Greenwood suspended - it seems certain the club will have to dip into the market for such a player in the coming transfer window.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Anthony Martial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Norwegian#Real Madrid#Imago#Potential Paul Pogba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
102
Followers
111
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy