How to Watch Oscar-Nominated Film ‘CODA’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

CODA made history at the 2022 SAG Awards for being the first film with a mostly deaf cast to win best cast, and for star Troy Kotsur’s win for best supporting actor, making him the first deaf nominee and winner of a sole acting prize.

The Apple movie directed by Sian Heder received Oscar nods for best picture and best supporting actor (for Kotsur), and it won several awards at the Sundance Film Festival last year , including the U.S. Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, best director for the U.S. Dramatic section and a special jury ensemble cast award. The film also broke records for its $25 million sale to Apple TV+ at Sundance.

Based on the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier , CODA follows a blue-collar fishing family of mostly deaf members. (The film’s title is an acronym that stands for “child of deaf adult(s)” and refers to people raised by one or more deaf parents or guardians.)

Emilia Jones stars as Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member of the family who acts as an interpreter for her mother (Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin), father (Kotsur) and older brother (Daniel Durant). Tensions arise in the Rossi family as Ruby is torn between pursuing her passion for singing at Berklee College of Music and staying close to home to help her family.

The groundbreaking film has been hailed for ushering a new era of disability representation. Matin recently told The Hollywood Reporter , “To have a hearing actor put on a deaf character as if it was a costume, I think we’ve moved beyond that point now. … We’re talking about a new generation of viewers.”

If you’re catching up on all of the Oscar-nominated films ahead of the 94th Academy Awards (which airs Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC), read on to learn how to stream CODA online below.

How to Watch CODA Online

CODA is available to stream online exclusively on Apple TV+ , which requires a subscription. The tech and entertainment giant’s streaming service costs $5 per month, and new subscribers can sign up for a seven-day free trial.

Apple TV+ subscriptions include access to Apple original content, including Emmy-winning series such as Ted Lasso (which also won two SAG Awards for best actor and ensemble in a comedy series) and The Morning Show ; and Severance , the new thriller show directed by Ben Stiller that stars Adam Scott.

Watch 'CODA' on Apple TV+



$5 monthly





Buy now

At the moment, there’s no way to buy or rent CODA online; stay tuned for more details if and when release dates are announced.

The French version of the film, La Famille Bélier , is not yet available to stream or buy in the U.S. Although it is available on DVD and Blu-ray , the discs are not compatible with U.S. playback devices.

Click here to read the full article.