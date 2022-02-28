ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Honors Tutorial College student Alexis Eberlein addresses human security issues relating to the environment

By Staff reports
ohio.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexis Eberlein credits the student leaders she interacted with on campus in her first semester for inspiring her to become involved in hands-on, impactful projects. However, as a senior studying political science in the Honors Tutorial College (HTC), Eberlein has grown into the leader she once looked up to....

www.ohio.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
Action News Jax

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of the more high-profile targets of political violence when prosecutors say a group of men who were angry about restrictions imposed because of the pandemic plotted to kidnap the Democrat and hold a “trial” accusing her of what they called treason. But...
SOCIETY
Times Gazette

HMS honors PBIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems. The students — Kamari Lee, Nevaeh...
HILLSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Human Security#Climate Security#Environmental Security#Ohio University#The Voinovich School#Voinovich Scholars#Htc
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy