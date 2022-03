A winter storm warning has been issued from midnight tonight, 12:00 AM Monday until 12:00 PM Tuesday. This will bring impactful weather to the area with reduced visibility from blowing and falling snow, heavy at times). Near blizzard conditions are also going to be possible from time to time. Total snow amounts along southern North Dakota, northern South Dakota, and into lakes country Minnesota could see close to 12 inches of snow or more by Tuesday morning. This could stretch through Tuesday night as another round of snow works its way from the southwest. This second round of potentially measurable snow looks to hit south in South Dakota and over into Minnesota, but we are keeping our eye on it in case of a more northward shift.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO