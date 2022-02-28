The crisis in Ukraine’s impact on US Stock market, investors dive in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As most of the world watches with uncertainty as Russia invades Ukraine, many people with investments in the US stock market are also feeling anxieties regarding their finances.

“You know there’s a lot of uncertainty right now and the stock market doesn’t like uncertainty,” said Jessup Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark McEvily. “We don’t believe that this is a time to kind of throw in the towel and dramatically reduce equity exposure.”

McEvily says although we’ve seen a weak start to the year for US equity, the first two months in 2022 were about pricing what the fallout could be from this invasion. However, McEvily, still discouraging people from selling their stocks.

“The risk people run getting out of the markets now is they’re gonna miss the recovery getting into the up side.”

Greene County resident Megan Randall says she’s still concerned about things. After the pandemic caused months of economic uncertainty, Randall is now worrying about an economic crisis from Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

“People are on edge enough, and markets have been fluctuating crazily enough as it is. So, if they combine it with severe unrest in the world, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride coming up,” said Randall.

While McEvily does acknowledge that times aren’t easy currently, he’s still encouraging people to think long term. “Sell off and market corrections like we’re experiencing today is the price that we pay to get these above average returns in the equity market in the long term. If there wasn’t any risk associated with investing, then there would be no return.”

McEvily and his partner at Jessup Wealth Management do a weekly podcast called ‘The Independent Advisors podcast.’ To check it out, click here .

