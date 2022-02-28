ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

BIG ORANGE TAKES EIGHT IN STATE CLASS 3 WRESTLING

Vinton Messenger
Vinton Messenger
 8 days ago

The Big Orange wrestling team had two wrestlers in the state final as William Byrd finished eighth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament. New Kent High, the pre-tourney favorite, won the state championship at the Salem Civic Center.

New Kent finished with 273 points to top second place Skyline by exactly 100 points. Staunton River, the Region Blue Ridge District and 3D champ, was third with 158 and Byrd was eighth with 65 points, just one fewer than seventh place Lord Botetourt as Blue Ridge District teams took three of the top eight spots.

Two Terriers made the championship round. Junior Xavier Preston came into the weekend undefeated, then won his first three matches to improve to 29-0 and earn a spot on the championship mat Saturday night. However, Xavier ran into three time state champ Nick Vafiadis of New Kent, and he made it four in a row with a 10-3 win over Preston in the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfmTq_0eRcVvcI00
Xavier Preston (on right) tangles with Nick Vafiadis of New Kent in the 160 final (photos by Kymn Davidson-Hamley, Barry Cox, and Brian Hoffman)

Senior Hunter Richards improved to 27-4 with three wins in his first three matches, but he was pinned by Aiden LaComa of Christiansburg in the 285 pound championship match. Lacoma had also defeated Hunter in the region final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wj3sZ_0eRcVvcI00
Byrd’s Hunter Richards (on left) battles Aiden Lacoma of Christiansburg in the state 285 pound Class 3 Championship match.

“Hunter lost to a previous state champion and Xavier lost to a four-time state champion,” said Byrd coach Thomas Kessler. “Both wrestled tough and we are proud of their season.”

Also scoring for the Orangemen was Dominic Pascoe, who took sixth place at 120. Gage Cockran lost in the blood round at 113, needing just one more win to earn a spot on the podium. Bricen Lancaster won one match at 145 and Aiden Lucas also competed at 195.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmXj5_0eRcVvcI00
Dominic Pascoe (on left) wrestles in the quarterfinals round at 120 pounds.

“We will return a lot of our lineup next year and we are very excited about the eighth grade group that is moving up next year,” said Kessler.

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

What happened for Penn State wrestling Sunday at the 2022 Big Ten Championships

Penn State wrestling finsihed Sunday behind Michigan and in second place at the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. The Nittany Lions had five wrestlers in the finals in Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) and Max Dean (197 pounds), with Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci and Dean all winning Big Ten titles.
EDUCATION
KXII.com

Tushka takes takes down Garber in Class A State Title game

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) -The Tushka Tigers completed their run from an unranked team to a state champion after defeated No. 2 Garber 48-43 in the OSSAA Class A Boys Basketball State Title game on Saturday. ”We knew coming into the season, we thought we should be playing in this...
GARBER, OK
Vinton Messenger

WBHS Spring Sports get underway on March 14

William Byrd spring sports teams began practices last week with the season due to begin the week of March 14. The Terriers have several scrimmages and jamborees in the coming week as they prepare for the coming season. On Saturday Byrd will be playing in a baseball jamboree at Salem’s...
VINTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Kessler
Person
William Byrd
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Vinton Messenger

William Byrd band, choir students selected for All District Choir and Band, Virginia Tech Honor Band

Several William Byrd High School and Middle School students were selected to perform in 2022 All District Band and Choir as well as the Virginia Tech Honor Band. The 2022 Virginia Tech Honor Band was held from January 21 to 23 at Virginia Tech. Five students from WBHS attended after being nominated by William Byrd High School Director of Bands Dan Plybon and accepted by the event staff.
VINTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Combat#Terriers
Vinton Messenger

Vinton Messenger

Vinton, VA
185
Followers
121
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Vinton Messenger encourages letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns.

 https://vintonmessenger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy