Report: Ricochet Is WWE’s #2 SmackDown Babyface

WWE SmackDown was not a good night for Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, who came out to deliver their delightful entrance only to be attacked by The Usos. It was soon clear why, as The Tribal Chief and Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out with Paul Heyman to the ring, ready to get on the microphone after SmackDown caught people up on the contract signing chaos that happened last week. Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him, Reigns said then said "tomorrow night myself and Brock Lesnar defend our titles at Madison Square Garden, and you already know what I'm going to do. I'm going to smash whoever steps up and send them to the back of the line like I've been doing for the last year and a half".

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO