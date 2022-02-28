Report: Ricochet Is WWE’s #2 SmackDown Babyface

Pat McAfee got the WWE Universe buzzing after an immensely entertaining interview with Vince McMahon on his show, the first live interview that McMahon had done in 15 years. During the interview, McMahon surprised McAfee by asking him if he wanted to get in the ring at WrestleMania 38, and McAfee was game. McMahon said they would find him a quality opponent for the big match, and tonight on SmackDown we found out who McAfee would be facing. At one point Austin Theory came out to the ring and got in McAfee's face, and after he talked about McAfee and McMahon a bit, he revealed he was his opponent.
