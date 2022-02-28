ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Report: Ricochet Is WWE’s #2 SmackDown Babyface

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE officials reportedly see Ricochet as a top babyface Superstar on the SmackDown brand. Last Friday’s SmackDown saw Ricochet confront WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to set up a title...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Backstage Updates On WWE Stars Possibly Returning For WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Says He Doesn’t Hear From Triple H, Talks Vince McMahon Wrestling Again

Ric Flair gave his thoughts on reports about Vince McMahon wrestling again during his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast. McMahon is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday to kick off a storyline that will lead to a match at WrestleMania 38 against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee. Here are the highlights:
WWE
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
PWMania

Assistant To Triple H Reportedly Released By WWE

An executive close to WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque has reportedly left the company. Lisette Pineda, who worked as WWE’s Manager of Global Talent Strategy & Development, was recently let go, according to PWInsider. She had been with WWE since January 2020.
WWE
PWMania

News & Notes On Pat McAfee’s Interview With Mr. McMahon

Vince McMahon is set to speak with Pat McAfee tomorrow for a rare live interview, one that will reportedly build to McMahon’s first match since 2010. McAfee announced on Twitter today that his interview with McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show will begin at 2pm ET. The show hits the air every weekday at 12pm ET and runs until 3pm, so it looks like Vince will be the main segment in the final hour. We will have live coverage of the interview as it happens tomorrow. McAfee, who previously said this will be the conversation of a lifetime, also noted that McMahon will be live in his studio for the interview. The SmackDown commentator posted a promo for the appearance, which you can see below.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Match For WrestleMania Saturday

WWE has announced Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre for WrestleMania 38. The match has been confirmed for WrestleMania Night 1. WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated lineup- -Edge vs. AJ Styles. -WWE Women’s Tag...
WWE
PWMania

Looking At UFC 272

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for a card that will be headlined by Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, a match-up that the organization is promoting as a personal grudge match, but will that sell?. The...
UFC
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Pat McAfee's WrestleMania Opponent

Pat McAfee got the WWE Universe buzzing after an immensely entertaining interview with Vince McMahon on his show, the first live interview that McMahon had done in 15 years. During the interview, McMahon surprised McAfee by asking him if he wanted to get in the ring at WrestleMania 38, and McAfee was game. McMahon said they would find him a quality opponent for the big match, and tonight on SmackDown we found out who McAfee would be facing. At one point Austin Theory came out to the ring and got in McAfee's face, and after he talked about McAfee and McMahon a bit, he revealed he was his opponent.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Plans

As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be a Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38, meaning there will be one champion at the end of the PPV. It was recently reported that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
WWE
PWMania

Talks Between Cody Rhodes and WWE Have Reportedly “Fizzled Out”

As previously noted, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced after months of speculation about his future. While Cody was said to have been in talks with WWE, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is now reporting that conversations between the two sides have “fizzled out.” Haynes wrote the following:
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Announced For Next Friday’s WWE Smackdown

We have two matches officially announced for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s show for next Friday’s episode:. * Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland. Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
WWE
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Calls His Shot on Brock Lesnar in Fiery SmackDown Promo

WWE SmackDown was not a good night for Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, who came out to deliver their delightful entrance only to be attacked by The Usos. It was soon clear why, as The Tribal Chief and Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out with Paul Heyman to the ring, ready to get on the microphone after SmackDown caught people up on the contract signing chaos that happened last week. Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him, Reigns said then said "tomorrow night myself and Brock Lesnar defend our titles at Madison Square Garden, and you already know what I'm going to do. I'm going to smash whoever steps up and send them to the back of the line like I've been doing for the last year and a half".
WWE
PWMania

Looking At AEW Revolution

This weekend’s AEW Revolution card has the potential to be the best in the company’s history, with a lot of depth to the line-up, even if the argument could be made that there’s one or two extra bouts on the broadcasts that aren’t necessarily needed. The more important point being that several of the performers sold this pay-per-view very well to the potential viewing audience, an aspect of the business that is key when trying to sell traditional pay-per-view in the modern era.
WWE
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW News For Monday: Jerry Lawler, Edge & Logan Paul To Appear

New segments have been announced for Monday’s WWE RAW from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Last Monday’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge snap and turn heel on AJ Styles, hitting him with a low blow and a vicious steel chair attack. WWE has announced that Edge will appear on Monday’s RAW to explain why he attacked AJ ahead of their WrestleMania 38 match.
WWE

