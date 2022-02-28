Houston ranks first in US for new single-family home permits issued since 2012
When your population soars more than 15%, as the Houston metro area's population did from 2012 to 2021, you need to put more roofs over people's heads. RELATED: Survey says Houston No. 1 in U.S. for home sales in master-planned communities As a result of the region's booming population, Houston tops the list of major U.S. metro areas with the most construction permits issued for single-family homes from 2012 through 2021, according to new data from self-storage marketplace StorageCafe. During that period, 392,136 permits for single-family homes were handed out in the region. RELATED: Disney launches new neighborhood community, Storyliving "Houston has been the primary destination for newcomers moving to Texas, especially Californians who find respite in Harris County's lower home prices and tax rates, cheaper land, and sound economy," StorageCafe says in explaining the demand for more homes in the area. RELATED: Homes in Texas are staying on market for record-low time, new report says Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap .
