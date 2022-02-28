Houston ranks first in US for new single-family home permits issued since 2012

When your population soars more than 15%, as the Houston metro area's population did from 2012 to 2021, you need to put more roofs over people's heads.

As a result of the region's booming population, Houston tops the list of major U.S. metro areas with the most construction permits issued for single-family homes from 2012 through 2021, according to new data from self-storage marketplace StorageCafe. During that period, 392,136 permits for single-family homes were handed out in the region.

"Houston has been the primary destination for newcomers moving to Texas, especially Californians who find respite in Harris County's lower home prices and tax rates, cheaper land, and sound economy," StorageCafe says in explaining the demand for more homes in the area.