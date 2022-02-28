ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage Update On The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Being Defended At WrestleMania

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSasha Banks & Naomi vs. Zelina Vega & Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is officially scheduled for WrestleMania 38, according to PWInsider. WWE is expected to confirm the match this week. As...

PWMania

Ric Flair Says He Doesn’t Hear From Triple H, Talks Vince McMahon Wrestling Again

Ric Flair gave his thoughts on reports about Vince McMahon wrestling again during his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast. McMahon is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday to kick off a storyline that will lead to a match at WrestleMania 38 against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee. Here are the highlights:
WWE
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Plans

As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be a Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38, meaning there will be one champion at the end of the PPV. It was recently reported that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.
WWE
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
WWE
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
PWMania

News & Notes On Pat McAfee’s Interview With Mr. McMahon

Vince McMahon is set to speak with Pat McAfee tomorrow for a rare live interview, one that will reportedly build to McMahon’s first match since 2010. McAfee announced on Twitter today that his interview with McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show will begin at 2pm ET. The show hits the air every weekday at 12pm ET and runs until 3pm, so it looks like Vince will be the main segment in the final hour. We will have live coverage of the interview as it happens tomorrow. McAfee, who previously said this will be the conversation of a lifetime, also noted that McMahon will be live in his studio for the interview. The SmackDown commentator posted a promo for the appearance, which you can see below.
WWE
PWMania

Rumors Of A Potential ROH Sale/Partnership, More On ROH’s Future

There continue to be rumors on a possible sale of ROH. As we’ve noted, ROH has been on a hiatus since December’s Final Battle pay-per-view, and Supercard of Honor will be their first show back on Friday, April 1. The company announced in the lead-up to Final Battle that they were taking some time off during the first quarter of this year to “work internally to reimagine” the company and return with a “new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience.” You can click here for the updated Supercard of Honor line-up, along with news on the next set of ROH TV tapings in April, and more news from the company.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Match For WrestleMania Saturday

WWE has announced Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre for WrestleMania 38. The match has been confirmed for WrestleMania Night 1. WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated lineup- -Edge vs. AJ Styles. -WWE Women’s Tag...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Tony Khan Purchasing ROH, WWE’s Interest In ROH and More

WWE reportedly had talks to purchase Ring of Honor. As noted, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite opened with AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announcing that he has purchased ROH. You can click here for his full press release, and you can see video of the announcement down below.
WWE
PWMania

Looking At UFC 272

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for a card that will be headlined by Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, a match-up that the organization is promoting as a personal grudge match, but will that sell?. The...
UFC
PWMania

Talks Between Cody Rhodes and WWE Have Reportedly “Fizzled Out”

As previously noted, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced after months of speculation about his future. While Cody was said to have been in talks with WWE, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is now reporting that conversations between the two sides have “fizzled out.” Haynes wrote the following:
WWE
411mania.com

Tag Team Championship Match Official For AEW Revolution

The Tag Team Championship Match is set for AEW Revolution after this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks won the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale on Wednesday’s show to earn a spot in the triple threat match on the match for Sunday’s PPV. The Bucks...
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Reacts To Cain Velasquez Incident, New Video Of The Incident

WWE’s Ronda Rousey is offering support to MMA and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez after he was arrested on multiple charges related to a shooting near San Jose, CA on Monday. As we’ve noted, Velasquez allegedly chased a man named Harry Goularte, who was arrested in late February and...
WWE
PWMania

Looking At AEW Revolution

This weekend’s AEW Revolution card has the potential to be the best in the company’s history, with a lot of depth to the line-up, even if the argument could be made that there’s one or two extra bouts on the broadcasts that aren’t necessarily needed. The more important point being that several of the performers sold this pay-per-view very well to the potential viewing audience, an aspect of the business that is key when trying to sell traditional pay-per-view in the modern era.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/4)

WWE will return to Miami Florida for tonight’s live SmackDown episode on FOX as the road to WrestleMania continues. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship vs. The Viking Raiders. -Sami Zayn defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Ricochet. Stay...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW News For Monday: Jerry Lawler, Edge & Logan Paul To Appear

New segments have been announced for Monday’s WWE RAW from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Last Monday’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge snap and turn heel on AJ Styles, hitting him with a low blow and a vicious steel chair attack. WWE has announced that Edge will appear on Monday’s RAW to explain why he attacked AJ ahead of their WrestleMania 38 match.
WWE
Fightful

Women's Tag Team Bout Announced For 3/2 AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite (3/2) Hangman Page, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole & reDRagon. Casino Tag Royale (Winner Advances To Revolution) Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez. Tony Khan's big announcement. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Dynamite beginning at 8 p.m. ET...
WWE

