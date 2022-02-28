ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Eastside students apply math, reading skills during Carnival season

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Students at Eastside Elementary School in Clinton let the good times roll while putting their knowledge of area and perimeter to work in order to build their own Mardi Gras floats.

“Two of the math standards that our students tend to struggle with are area and perimeter,” fourth grade math teacher Jordan Osborn said. “The teachers talked about a fun way to review those standards, and we decided that we could build Mardi Gras floats out of shoe boxes.”

LIST: 2022 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi

Osborn said the students were tasked with determining the amount of paper needed to cover their shoebox as well as measuring the perimeter of their boxes for the float’s border.

Fourth-grade English Language Arts classes also joined in the festive fun by participating in an escape room challenge.

“Our Mardi Gras themed escape room required our students to work with figurative language, main idea and supporting details as well as reading comprehension and summarizing,” ELA teacher Breanna Walters said.

