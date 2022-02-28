ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change is causing high tree mortality in southern Amazon

By University of Leeds
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of Brazilian and British scientists has discovered that extreme wind and water deficiency are the main causes of tree death in the southern Amazon. The study revealed that more than 70% of all trees dying at the edge of the Amazon rainforest already had severely broken and damaged crowns...

