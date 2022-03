Every March, tucked away in various pockets throughout the U.S., you'll find a subset of kids who are busily planning their costumes for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim. Purim is celebrated on the 14th day of the Hebrew month of Adar, which usually translates to sometime between late February and mid-March on the Gregorian calendar. This year, Purim falls on Wednesday, March 16, starting at sundown and continuing until sundown the next day (via Hebcal). As is traditional on Purim, children will be encouraged to dress up in costumes, eat sweets, and make lots of noise (via Jewish Community Federation).

