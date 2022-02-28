Hundreds lose power near Council Grove

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Evergy reported 260 customers lost power from Council Grove to Wilsey, on Monday.

The Flint Hills Rural Cooperative Association outage map also reported 474 outages at 1:38 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

An official at Evergy told KSNT the outages would be restored by 3:30 p.m. and crews were working to restore power.

The outage was caused by a tree falling onto a power line in the area.

