ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Grove, KS

Hundreds lose power near Council Grove

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Evergy reported 260 customers lost power from Council Grove to Wilsey, on Monday.

The Flint Hills Rural Cooperative Association outage map also reported 474 outages at 1:38 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

‘Freedom Convoy’ releases details for Topeka visit

An official at Evergy told KSNT the outages would be restored by 3:30 p.m. and crews were working to restore power.

The outage was caused by a tree falling onto a power line in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Gmqf_0eRcUq6200
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

West Cowboy silhouette to be removed in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The West Cowboy Silhouette, located near the US 50 and 150 Rd. intersection west of Dodge City, has been scheduled for removal. According to Dodge City officials, the removal of the silhouette is necessary for the Kansas Department of Transportation to complete work for the four-lane highway expansion project. “The […]
DODGE CITY, KS
KSNT News

Statewide tornado drill is part of severe storm preps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The risk of severe weather in Kansas increases once we get into spring. Even though the calendar shows spring is still about three weeks away, March 1 is actually the first day of meteorological spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Next week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Kansas. It is a […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Freedom Convoy passes through Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy passed through Topeka on Thursday on their way to Washington D.C. The convoy was organized to protest vaccine mandates and to show support for re-opening the country by “lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency” related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protest government […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Industry
Council Grove, KS
Sports
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Wilsey, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
City
Council Grove, KS
Topeka, KS
Industry
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Kansas highway to close for patch work, here’s where

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced that patching work will be conducted on a highway in Lawrence. KDOT described the work they’ll be conducting on Facebook, where they said that motorists will need to be aware of patching work being done by maintenance crews on the Clinton Parkway overpass bridge on […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Full Court Press (03/04/2022)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Friday’s high school basketball action on Full Court Press. BOYS TOPEKA WEST 73ANDOVER 59 HIGHLAND PARK 89PIPER 52 DESOTO 50SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 37 GIRLS WASHBURN RURAL 47MANHATTAN 27 SILVER LAKE 55JEFFERSON WEST 53 MCPHERSON 43ROCK CREEK 38 TOPEKA HIGH 67LIBERAL 46 WAMEGO 53HOLTON 26 NEMAHA CENTRAL 42HIAWATHA 33 SANTA FE […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Capital City Carnage prepping for a Friday night derby

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City Carnage is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the weekend. Friday morning, drivers and mechanics were prepping their cars for the evening carnage in Landon Arena. Cars were being tuned up and readied for the mandatory inspection before they can compete in the weekend event. The Capital […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council Grove Lrb#Evergy#Freedom Convoy
KSNT News

Structure fire hits another vacant home in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters were confronted with yet another vacant home fire Wednesday night. This time firefighters estimated $10,000 worth of damage was done to a home located at 903 S.W. 31 Terrace. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. where they found smoke coming from the single-story home. They did […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Sherwood moves forward with $4.5M project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On March 3, the Shawnee County Commissioners approved a project budget for the Sherwood Wastewater Treatment System at a total cost of $4,510,000. The treatment system needs to repair or replace six pump stations. The pump station rehabilitation or replacements will be the third project to be paid for with a $7 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Capital City Carnage comes to the Landon Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City Carnage is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the weekend. Friday night’s derby heats saw thrills, spills and excitement in Landon Arena. The Capital City Carnage is one of the largest indoor demolition derbies in the United States. The derby consists of 4 man teams with a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan road work to close part of Kimball Ave. till August

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A large portion of Kimball Ave. in Manhattan will be closed as part of the next phase in the North Campus Corridor Project. According to the City of Manhattan, the project is slated to begin on March 7 and will see Kimball Ave. between College Ave. and Denison Ave. closed until late […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KSNT News

Topeka 501 Board votes to end mask mandate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka 501 Public School Board has voted unanimously to remove mask mandates in its buildings and buses. The decision was made on Thursday night where the board agreed to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Effective immediately, masks are now optional on school property and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
KSNT News

Kansas Highway Patrol offers free active shooting prevention course

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol brought up discussion regarding one of its free programs after a Friday shooting at Olathe East High School. The KHP’s Kansas Active Shooter Mitigation Course teaches awareness and training on those threats. The presentation is free for those interested. It covers previous active shootings, what law enforcement has […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Fiddler on the Roof opens Friday at Topeka High

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High Theatre will open Fiddler on the Roof Friday evening in Hoehner Auditorium at Topeka High School at 7:00 p.m. As part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of THS, alumni will gather with the studentcast of the spring musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” for a rousing rendition of the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Photos: FedEx truck crash leaves ‘mess’ on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a FedEx truck on westbound I-70 in Topeka near the MacVicar Ave. exit caused a slow down for westbound lanes Friday morning. The crash has since been cleared. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed told KSNT the driver fell asleep causing the rear trailer to swerve and hit a guardrail. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy