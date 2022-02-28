ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

LISTEN: Congressman Markwayne Mullin on why he’s running for U.S. Senate

By Skyler Cooper
 4 days ago
Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Representative Markwayne Mullin, who represents Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, announced he will run for the U.S. Senate.

Mullin will seek the seat currently held by Senator Jim Inhofe.

Rep. Mullin, who has been in Congress since 2012, was among the first to announce his candidacy.

Mullin spoke with KRMG about why he’s running and what he hopes to accomplish if elected.

Listen to the full interview here

