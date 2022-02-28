Man wanted for domestic violence in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for domestic violence.

According to authorities, Ryan Jamal Walker, 27, is wanted for domestic violence in a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Investigators say Walker’s last known address is in Warrenville, South Carolina.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation or lead to his whereabouts, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

