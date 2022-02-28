ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Man wanted for domestic violence in Aiken County

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOlLO_0eRcUOp200

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for domestic violence.

According to authorities, Ryan Jamal Walker, 27, is wanted for domestic violence in a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Investigators say Walker’s last known address is in Warrenville, South Carolina.

ALSO ON WJBF: Killer blows kisses at victim’s family during sentencing; gets life plus 50 years

If you have any information that could help in this investigation or lead to his whereabouts, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

DUI drivers face light sentences if convicted in parts of SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of Upstate drivers will be charged with DUI in 2022. They’ll be arrested and booked, but most will never be convicted, according to a study by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.  Of those who are convicted, 7NEWS found most will face little to no substantial penalty. For two months, 7NEWS analyzed thousands […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended in Breonna Taylor’s death. The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that ripped into a neighboring apartment. A judge handed the […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken County, SC
Sports
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Warrenville, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
Warrenville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

11 Georgians arrested in alleged meth trafficking ring

MACON, Ga. (WRBL)– 11 individuals out of Georgia were arrested today, March 3, 2022, in connection to an alleged meth trafficking ring. The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces opened an investigation in Warner Robbins, which led to the execution of 11 different arrest warrants. The following individuals are allegedly apart of the meth trafficking ring, […]
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Sentencing#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Dylann Roof takes S.C. church shooting appeal to US Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for convicted church shooter Dylann Roof have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide how to handle disagreements over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during a 2015 Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church, killing nine members of the Black […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

GMU professor stabbed to death by his own son

UPDATE 10:32 p.m. — A 59-year-old George Mason University professor was stabbed to death by his 26-year-old son Wednesday night in their Vienna home at the 9800 block of Palace Green Way. 59-year-old Dr. Michael Buschmann was the chair of the Department of Bioengineering and Nanomedicine at GMU. Buschmann was stabbed to death in his […]
VIENNA, VA
WJBF

Ten injured, others unaccounted for after apartment explosion and fire

UPDATE 4:40 p.m — There have been 10 people injured from the Silver Spring Friendly Garden Apartments explosion and fire, but there are no new injuries reported, according to WDVM’s reporter on the scene. There are several people unaccounted for and crews will continue working until dark to tear down parts of the building that […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJBF

Road to recovery, plane crash survivors reunite with rescuers

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In November of 2021, a plane crashed in Luzerne County. The father and daughter on board were found injured, but alive thanks to an iPad. Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the family as they see the first responders who saved them for the first time since the crash. Angela white […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WJBF

Parking issue forces Savannah River Bluffs Trail to close temporarily

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A lock stands between residents and the Savannah River Bluffs Heritage trail. It was closed recently, and many people in North Augusta wonder what’s going on. “We all love the park. We all agree. The park is a wonderful thing,” Diane Koehne told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy