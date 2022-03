For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. By now, we know all too well that viruses mutate. The newest variant to cause a global wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths is omicron, which has eroded some of the immune protection from vaccines and other treatments. Its mutations make it the most contagious variant of concern to date, and it's contributed to large numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO