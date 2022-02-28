ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Overlook Long-Snapper’s Importance to Hogs’ Kicking Game

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Before you consider Arkansas' kicking situation a done deal, pump the brakes a little. Oh, that's not a knock on Cam Little or throwing out the old "sophomore slump" cliche. It's having a little bit of knowledge about how that whole thing works. The guy...

Sacramento Bee

Razorbacks’ Comeback Downs LSU in Final Home Game of Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas probably should move up in those paralysis by analysis numbers analysis, but nobody knows. After JD Notae sank two free throws with eight seconds left and the Razorbacks came up with a big stop on the ensuing possession for a 77-76 win over LSU, they had another nailbiter and still may not move up in those NET rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

QB Vizzina Leads Alabama Contingent for Weekend Ole Miss Visitors

OXFORD, Miss. - As Ole Miss prepares for its first unofficial visit weekend of the spring period, it will see faces walking into the Manning Center from across the state line in Alabama. For Ole Miss Football recruiting to be truly successful, it needs to attract elite talent from the...
OXFORD, MS
Sacramento Bee

Dayton Moore on MLB Lockout and Cancellations: ‘My Stomach Is in Knots’

As fans are well aware, the Major League Baseball's owners and players weren't able to come to an agreement on a CBA by the owners' self-imposed deadline. That promptly extended what's already been an excruciating lockout process for just about everyone involved. In a corresponding announcement, league commissioner Rob Manfred informed everyone that he was officially canceling the first two series of the 2022 season for all teams.
MLB

