As fans are well aware, the Major League Baseball's owners and players weren't able to come to an agreement on a CBA by the owners' self-imposed deadline. That promptly extended what's already been an excruciating lockout process for just about everyone involved. In a corresponding announcement, league commissioner Rob Manfred informed everyone that he was officially canceling the first two series of the 2022 season for all teams.

