During Wednesday’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith very clearly took issue with MLB owners for their role in the MLB lockout. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is receiving plenty of criticism for taking the remarkably unpopular stance of backing MLB owners in the MLB lockout during his recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take. Stephen A. Smith greeted his guest, a longtime prominent radio host, by making it clear why supporting MLB owners isn’t exactly a phenomenal idea.

