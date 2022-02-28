US expelling 12 Russian diplomats from UN mission for espionage

The US is expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations for engaging in activities not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats.

US deputy ambassador Richard Mills confirmed the expulsions after Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Monday afternoon that he had just been informed.

Mr Nebenzia described the move as “yet another hostile step undertaken by the host country” against the Russian Mission.

He called the expulsions a “gross violation” of the UN agreement with the US as the host of the United Nations and of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.

Olivia Dalton, the US spokesperson at the UN, tweeted: “The US has informed the Russian Mission that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the US by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.”

She added: “We are taking this action in accordance with the headquarters agreement. Today’s action has been in the works for several months.”

The Russian mission to the UN is believed to consist of approximately 100 people.

Earlier this month the Russian government expelled US deputy chief of mission Bartle Gorman from the country.

A State Department spokesperson told The Independent at the time that Mr Gorman’s expulsion was “unprovoked” and said the US is “considering our response” to what it called “an escalatory step”.

Tensions with Russia have been elevated for some time and reached boiling point when Russian forces attacked Ukraine five days ago.

The US has since succeeded in uniting the west against Russia with a growing number of harsh sanctions and other measures, designed to cripple the Russian economy in response to the invasion.