People want Jeremy Renner to play Zelensky in movie version of Russia invasion

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Sure, it's only been five days since Russia invaded Ukraine, but people on the internet are already talking about a potential movie about the invasion and they've cast the perfect Zelensky.

If there's one thing Hollywood loves, it's a dramatic reenactment of war: Saving Private Ryan , The Hurt Locker , Argo just to name a few. So it's only natural that years from now, a movie about the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be made.

But who will play Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky? Well of course Jeremy Renner, otherwise known as Hawkeye by Marvel fans.

People on social media could not help but notice the passing resemblance between the two. We get it, the square jaws, thin lips, and rugged look is reminiscent of each other.

"Does anyone else think we need to lock in Jeremy Renner to play Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the movie?" Twitter user @broughtobook tweeted

Others used the opportunity to joke about Renner's failed social media app- the Jermey Renner Official.

"Big day for those of us still using the jeremy renner app as our primary form of social media," user @bigsoynaturals tweeted .

@zach_natural tweeted , "This would be a recurring bit in The Jeremy Renner app."

Renner could easily pass as Zelensky in a movie about the Ukraine-Russia conflict , but some people are forgetting that Zelensky was an actor prior to being elected president of Ukraine. So if anything, they could hire Zelensky to play himself.

But Renner does have the acting experience to play in a war film. The actor previously stared in The Hurt Locker, Mission Impossible, Avengers , and more.

Renner is currently starring in the new Marvel Universe show, Hawkeye, which ironically Gwyneth Platrow said she had no idea existed . But only time will tell if a movie is made about the invasion and if Renner gets to star in it.

