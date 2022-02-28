Rockville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In T-Mobile Worker's Stabbing Death

Trenton Flowers-Jackson Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A Rockville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a T-Mobile employee last week, authorities in Montgomery County said.

Trenton Flowers-Jackson, 25, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 26 and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jose Alexander Maldonado, 23, police said.

Maldonado was working at the Lakeforest Mall's T-Mobile store on Monday, Feb. 21 when Flowers-Jackson came in and stabbed hi, police said. Maldonado tried to escape but collapsed near the food court. Officers also discovered that the two men knew each other.

He was later taken to a local hospital where he died, authorities said.

Flowers-Jackson was waiting on a bond hearing, which is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28. No other information was being released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.