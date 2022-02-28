ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Wrong-Way Driver on Interstate 95 Charged with OUI

By Trent Marshall
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No one was hurt Wednesday, February 23 when a driver went the wrong way on Interstate 95 around 10 p.m. The Maine State Police were there to make sure she was stopped before something happened. Trooper Bean from Troop E was on the...

q961.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Wrong way driver sentenced in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A New Yorker who tried to drive through North Iowa backward is ordered to spend a little more time here. Robert Francis Gossett, 57 of New York, NY, was arrested on January 17. The Iowa State Patrol says he was driving a Honda Civic in reverse in the left lane of Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County. Gossett was accused of ignoring a traffic stop and driving for about 10 miles before finally being pulled over around 4:32 pm.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Y-105FM

Minnesota Driver Goes Wrong Way For 10 Miles; Causes Deadly Crash

Minnetonka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A suspected drunken driver caused a deadly crash early Friday after traveling 10 miles the wrong way on a Twin Cities freeway. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 20-year-old Joseph Maness of Saint Anthony got on to I-394 in downtown Minneapolis heading west in the eastbound lanes. He continued driving the wrong way for 10 miles until he collided head-on with another vehicle in Minnetonka just before 4 am.
MINNETONKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oui#Interstate 95#Trooper Bean#The Maine State Police#News Updates Follow#House#Sauna#Bar Areas
The Independent

Pensioner killed after being blown off feet as helicopter landed at hospital

An 87-year-old woman has died after being blown over as a helicopter landed at a hospital.Another woman, aged in her 80s, is in hospital with a broken pelvis after her car door was blown shut in the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police said.The force said a coastguard helicopter carrying a casualty from an earlier separate incident on Friday was landing at the helipad at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, at around 11.20am.Police said it is believed the “down draft” caused the 87-year-old, from the Plymouth area, to be blown over as she walked on a nearby footpath. It also blew the door...
ACCIDENTS
WausauPilot

Pedestrian dead in Hwy. 51 crash

A Minocqua woman is dead after she was struck crossing Hwy. 51 in Woodruff, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Officials say the 71-year-old woman was crossing four lanes of Hwy. 51 at Lemma Creek Road in the town of Woodruff when a 52-year-old man driving a 2019 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup struck her in the southbound lanes. The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Friday.
WAUSAU, WI
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KDHL AM 920

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Severe Injury Crash in Winona

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An alcohol-involved crash caused by a wrong-way driver in Winona left a 20-year-old woman with severe injuries early today. The State Patrol says Hannah Goman was a passenger in a car that collided with a pickup truck around 12:45 AM at the junction of Highway 61 and Highway 43. The crash report described Stevens Point Wisconsin woman's injuries as life-threatening before she was transported to the Winona hospital.
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

Winona Man Charged With Deadly Wrong Way Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Winona man accused of being the "wrong way" driver who was responsible for the fatal crash over the weekend has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Court documents show 35-year-old Adam Samuel Anderson also faces a gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation in...
WINONA, MN
Q 96.1

Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Drug Trafficking, East Millinocket, Maine

A 28-year-old Grindstone, Maine man was placed under arrest for Class A Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs. Gerald McLaughlin was taken into custody after the East Millinocket Police Department issued an arrest warrant relating to a search warrant on Grindstone Road for suspected drug trafficking in December, 2021. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine State Police and the United States Border Patrol assisted.
EAST MILLINOCKET, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy