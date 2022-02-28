ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Law & Order' and 'Mare of Easttown' Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNed Eisenberg, famous for his work on "Law & Order: SVU" and most recently, "Mare of Easttown," has died after a battle with cancer. Ned died over the weekend, his wife, Patricia, tells TMZ, "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and...

packer harrop
4d ago

rest in peace. My sympathy to your family and and your colleagues that work with you on your TV shows. Your God hands now and you will take care of you. Amen

