Looking to continue to build on its growing popularity stateside, Palace had a great year in 2021. Founded in 2009 by Lev Tanju, many recognize Palace as the “Supreme” of the UK. That’s not a bad feat. Also having a collaboration with soccer club Juventus F.C. takes their skate brand to new heights. With 2022 in full swing one has to wonder what the folks in Palace will have in store for us. While we live in the present and look forward to the future when it comes to fashion, pieces of the past will never really go out of style.

