A new Warzone glitch is seemingly allowing players to pull off superhuman jumps thanks to the Redeploy Balloon. Redeploy Balloons are a relatively new feature that have been added to Warzone, with a function similar to that of Apex Legends. These balloons allow players to relocate themselves to another part of the map. Players will use them by zipping into the air then descending back to the ground using a parachute. Well, that's how they're supposed to work anyway.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO