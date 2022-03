You're a loyal listener and you want two (2) free tickets to see Phish when they come to the Bangor waterfront on Saturday, July 16. Here's what to do. Just provide your contact info and enter your code word below.* (You know, the one you heard on the morning show on Tuesday. ;) You have until 7 AM on Wednesday, March 2 to enter.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO