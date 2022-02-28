ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Co. schools to hold job fair Tuesday evening

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTstL_0eRcRNBm00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will hold a job fair Tuesday evening.

According to Greenville County Schools, the job fair will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chandler Creek Elementary School located at 301 Chandler Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Greenville County Schools are looking to hire bus drivers, bus driver aides, groundskeepers, custodians and food service operators.

Here is the pay scale for each job:

  • Bus Driver              $16.57 – $20.23
  • Bus Aide                $12.93 – $16.07
  • Groundskeepers   $14.68 – $17.22
  • Custodian              $12.93 – $15.04
  • Food Service         $12.93 – $15.04

Employees who work 30 hours or more a week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

Anyone with questions is asked to call INFOline at 355-3100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

