You may have noticed a few tour buses parked along Mendenhall St. in downtown Bozeman. Out of curiosity, we had to find out who it was. We checked all of the local concert listings in Bozeman, and there isn't a concert scheduled tonight, so who could it be? We did some digging and found out that it's one of the most popular bands in the world. The Imagine Dragons are currently hanging out in Bozeman. Unfortunately, they aren't performing.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO