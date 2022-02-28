ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Ribbon cut on TCAT Kingsport campus during Gov. Lee visit

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzQSf_0eRcQwXE00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ribbon was cut on a new TCAT campus in the Tri-Cities on Monday.

The old CTE space on the former Sullivan North campus has been transformed into the new home of the TCAT satellite campus in Kingsport. The programs offered on this campus focus on learning the fundamentals of carpentry, electrical wiring, bricklaying and more.

Gov. Lee makes several stops in Tri-Cities Monday

The room was packed Monday with city and state leaders. In attendance was also Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“We know that there are young people who are gifted in ways that attach their brains to their hands and that gifting is important, it needs to be developed. We need to have educational pathways for them and most importantly what we need is a skilled workforce that is attractive to industry,” said Lee.

Since coming into office and even before being elected, Lee has always stressed the importance of technical education and strengthening the workforce in the state.

While the ribbon was cut Monday, the program has been in place since January but plans are in motion to make it even bigger.

AAA: Tennessee gas prices jump 15 cents

“We have students in the program right now that started in January. We’ll have even more students enrolled next year as we get these pathways developed. Then I think it will be a two to three-year process before it becomes 100% just high school students,” said Kingsport City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jeff Moorhouse.

Jamel Foster, an instructor with TCAT, personally toured the governor through the facility. Foster stressed the importance of a program like this to the Model City and surrounding communities.

“I expect everyone who comes out of this program to be a leader and eventually be a manager, supervisor, or even self-employed and be a big contractor in this area. I think that we have the capability to do that,” Foster said.

Customers of Erwin Utilities say their bills have risen by hundreds of dollars this winter

Those skilled in trade are highly sought after in industry jobs that continue to emerge throughout the state and because of this need, Foster said it’s best to teach them young.

“Getting people engaged at a younger age is going to then give them more incentive and more want to be in the trades,” said Foster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance top 2022 programs include May conference, ‘S.A.F.E.’ business directory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit aimed at helping the region attract a more diverse demographic of people to the region is preparing for a “Regional Call to Action” summit at Meadowview conference center in Kingsport on May 5. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Alliance of Northeast Tennessee was formed last year […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Groundbreaking for Sullivan Co. Jail project set for Monday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Monday for the Sullivan County Jail expansion project. The ceremony will take place at 2:30 pm. behind the existing jail in Blountville. The $96 million project will add 560 beds to help alleviate overcrowding issues with the existing jail. The jail is currently certified to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Eastman: New acetylated wood facility will create 70+ permanent jobs in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company plans to build a new facility at its Kingsport plant that the company says will create more than 70 permanent jobs. Eastman announced Friday that it will construct and operate an acetylated wood facility in Kingsport as part of a joint venture between Eastman and London-based company Accsys. […]
WJHL

Niswonger Radiothon brings in over $468K

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year’s Niswonger Children’s Hospital radiothon brought in almost half a million dollars. The children’s hospital announced Friday evening that 36 hours of fundraising resulted in $468,900 in donations. News Channel 11 helped raise more than $21,000 during the radiothon. The funds, part of the “Hope Rising” campaign, will go […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Education
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

ETSU taking name suggestions for new female eagle at Johnson City nest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennesee State University College of Biological Sciences is taking suggestions for the Johnson City eagle nest’s latest mother. To suggest a name, visit the department’s website and view the submission form. Users will be asked to provide their names and email addresses, followed by their suggested name for […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical Education#Satellite Campus#Tcat Kingsport#Tri Cities#Erwin Utilities
WJHL

Dr. Enuf, ETSU students launch Be Original campaign

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Enuf and the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Research Corporation teamed up to launch an initiative that encourages high school students to submit a video highlighting their originality. On Thursday, leaders with the upcoming Be Original campaign released details surrounding the student-led effort, which will reward two high schools […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City approves new city seal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Johnson City seal was unveiled at a commission meeting on Thursday night. The new seal highlights the “tri-star” emblem that is representative of the state of Tennessee. It will replace the old city seal, and this is the first time that it has been updated since 1976. Officials […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad: COVID admissions down, Niswonger cases doubled

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new Ballad Health COVID-19 scorecard shows a decrease in admissions on Friday, and a pediatric case count doubling from two to four over the last 24 hours. According to Ballad Health on Friday, there are 42 novel coronavirus patients in its ICUs. There are 33 COVID-19 patients on a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

$10,000 raised for Niswonger during radiothon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 raised more than $10,000 for Niswonger Children’s Hospital on the first day of the Niswonger Radiothon. News Channel 11 team members helped raise money by calling people in the community during the radiothon Thursday. If you’d still like to donate, click here. The station is also challenging […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Avoca Elementary caps off Read Across America Day

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One elementary school in Bristol, Tennessee hosted a celebration to end its week’s festivities for Read Across America Day. Guest readers visited students at Avoca Elementary Friday, and among those visitors was News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler. The week’s festivities included days of dressing up, special guests and other activities. Friday […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

38 Special to headline revamped Kingsport Independence Day celebration

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport is taking its annual July 4 celebration up a notch. Visit Kingsport on Thursday announced the inaugural Red, White & Boom Independence Day Celebration, which will feature rock band 38 Special and “Kingsport’s largest Independence Day fireworks display to-date.” The event will take place Saturday, July 2 in the Centennial […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport city manager and residents react to community survey results

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport conducted a community survey, gathering results from just under 3000 households. City Manager Chris McCartt said it’s the first time in decades the City has done one so comprehensive. “We’re not going to operate within a bubble,” McCartt said. “We want to be open and listen to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Young Professionals of Johnson City provides networking opportunities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As we enter March, Young Professionals of Johnson City is offering more opportunities for people to network and give back to their community. YP of Johnson City is made up of professionals aged 21 to 40 looking to grow personally and professionally. “Whether that’s new students, recent grads, if you’re […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Freedom Convoy arrives in Abingdon, protesting vaccine mandates

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A large convoy of semi-trucks, RVs and cars arrived in Abingdon Friday evening, displaying their disdain for vaccine mandates. The American Freedom Convoy is one of several around the country that aim to gather truckers in Washington D.C., in similar fashion to protests in Canada. Fewer than 10 semi-trucks were present […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

COVID-19 case rate plummeting in Southwest VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — COVID-19’s Omicron variant is in hasty retreat across Southwest Virginia, according to recent data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The nine-county region’s “community spread rate” — the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population — dropped to 229 Friday. That is its lowest level since mid-November and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy