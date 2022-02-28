Brooks & Dunn coming to Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country music duo Brooks & Dunn will perform in Knoxville this May as part of their new “Reboot 2022” tour.
The group will play at Thompson-Boling Arena on May 14 with Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade as openers.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com .
