Teo Rapp-Olsson The Walking Dead – Sebastian

By Renee Hansen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead’s eleventh and final season will heavily focus on the Commonwealth and many characters who live and work there. The Milton’s are a power within the community and the son of Governor Pamela Milton, Sebastian, appears to be a spoiled brat. In the comic, Sebastian...

Vulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Eat the Rich

If you felt a bit of whiplash with this episode, perhaps that’s because we’ve jumped backward, which is still forward, and then slowed things way down. We last saw Maggie facing off with Daryl six months after the Commonwealth crew arrived at A-town, which was in shambles. Maggie appeared to be at Hilltop, and Daryl was decked out in stormtrooper guard, ordering her to open the gates. Now, we’ve skipped the awkward get-to-know-you stage of this new relationship and moved right in — 30 days past Lance’s invitation to join the Commonwealth, most of the gang has taken him up on the offer and settled into their new lives (sort of). There’s still plenty of awkwardness to go around as the newcomers try to adapt to something resembling the old normal, which, as they quickly learn, ain’t all it’s cracked up to be.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Who Is Tyler Davis?

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "New Haunts" episode of The Walking Dead. Remember Tyler Davis? When Princess (Paola Lazaro) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) recognize a familiar face, it's one we've seen before on The Walking Dead. "That guy looks so familiar," Yumiko says of a waiter working tables at the extravagant Halloween masquerade ball hosted by Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Princess remembers kicking his ass in a train car when the white-armored soldiers of the Commonwealth Army arrested them with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), putting the group through "processing" prison before admitting them into the Commonwealth.
TheWrap

Olivia Munn Among 5 Actors Joining ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’

AMC announced on Friday that Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, and Jessie T. Usher have joined the cast of “Tales of the Walking Dead,” the upcoming anthology spinoff of “The Walking Dead.”. They join previously announced cast members Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews,...
Albany Herald

‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Breaks Down Explosive 11B Premiere

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 9, “No Other Way.”]. The Walking Dead is back, and the 11B premiere of AMC’s post-apocalyptic zombie drama was nothing short of explosive. To recap, after firing many fireworks at our favorite survivors’ heads, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) officially ended the war against the Reapers with a slaughter. A lovelorn Daryl (Norman Reedus), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), redemption-arc Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and a revenge-seeking Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) helped Maggie to obtain the food needed to save the remaining Alexandrians from near-starvation, despite some varying opinions on her little murder spree. Reapers leader and Daryl’s former S.O. Leah (Lynn Collins) escapes.
Tyler Davis
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Gives the Alexandrians Jobs at the Commonwealth

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "New Haunts" episode of The Walking Dead. The Commonwealth is putting Alexandria to work. 30 days earlier, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) returned home with Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) to invite the Alexandrians to join the Commonwealth: the rebuilt civilization governed by president's daughter Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Aaron (Ross Marquand ) and others chose to stay behind at the Alexandria Safe-Zone, and others still went with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to rebuild the Hilltop. For those assimilating into life at the Commonwealth, they're assigned jobs based on what they did before the apocalypse.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
aiptcomics

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 9 ‘No Other Way’ recap/review

It’s been a while since part one of The Walking Dead‘s final season concluded. Here’s what you need to know as we head into part two:. Maggie led a mostly successful assault on the Reaper‘s compound (her former home of Meridian) via the Whisperer method of zombie wrangling. They also got a huge assist from Daryl working as their man on the inside.
GamesRadar+

Olivia Munn tapped to fight zombies in AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead

Olivia Munn has been cast in the upcoming AMC anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. AMC order the new series in October 2021 which marks the fourth spinoff in the popular zombie franchise, which includes Fear the Walking Dead, the short-lived The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and an upcoming untitled Daryl and Carol project.
tvinsider.com

‘The Walking Dead’ 11B Premiere: Maggie’s Revenge (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 9, “No Other Way.”]. For those who weren’t fond of the Reapers storyline, great news: You only have to watch another 45-ish minutes of it. Yes, the Reapers arc comes to a close in...
EW.com

Tales of the Walking Dead casts Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, and more

We still don't know which past and present Walking Dead actors will be showing up on AMC's new anthology spin-off series, Tales of the Walking Dead. But the network announced a fresh round of fresh meat in terms of new additions to the Walking Dead universe. Olivia Munn of X-Men:...
411mania.com

The Walking Dead 11.09 Review – ‘No Other Way’

Welcome back to the final season of The Walking Dead! Hope you’re all having a good year so far. It can’t be worse than the way things are going for Alexandria right now! That said, this episode was packed with action and some heavy showdowns, right up to the last shot.
EW.com

The Walking Dead showrunner on that shocking Daryl vs. Maggie ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. Is a Walking Dead civil war in the works? That was the question posed in the final moments of the zombie drama's return on Sunday night as a peek six months into the future showed what appeared to be Daryl and Maggie on very different sides of what could turn into an armed conflict. And it was not the only conflict between the two characters in the episode.
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
iheart.com

You can live in one of The Walking Dead homes

"The Walking Dead" has filmed in Senoia, GA for the past 8 years. It's turned the small town of just over 5000 people into a busy tourist attraction. "Dead" is not the only time you've seen the tiny town on the screen. Films like “We have Fried Green Tomatoes, Driving Miss Daisy, Sweet Home Alabama, Broken Bridges, The Fighting Temptations, Pet Cemetery 2, The Conjuring 3, and more have been produced in Senoia according to CBS46.
