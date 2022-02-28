ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Russian Oligarchs’ Superyachts Are Scurrying to Friendlier Waters

By Anna Venarchik
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As civilian casualties rise in Ukraine, Russian oligarchs are expressing concern—for their property, specifically their fancy yachts. Marine Traffic reports reveal that at least four superyachts owned...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superyacht#Ukraine#Civilian Casualties#Billionaires#Vehicles#Marine Traffic#The White House#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
France
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Kansas City Star

What Exactly Is a Russian ‘Oligarch’?

Oligarch. A word that we have heard a lot recently, as if it were the adjective to describe something, someone, even a country. It's on everyone's lips as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies and world leaders look to more and heavier sanctions. Oligarch is used often and freely,...
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy