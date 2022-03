Mickie James' opponent for Sacrifice has been decided. During the March 3 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Chelsea Green and Tasha Steelz faced off to become the new Number One Contender to the Knockouts Championship. Steelz challenged Mickie James for the belt at No Surrender but came up short on that night. The bout between Green and Steelz was made by Scott D'Amore after both made their case to be James' opponent at Sacrifice.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO