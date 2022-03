Champion Katie Connolly from Charles F. Patton Middle School competing in the 2022 Chester County Spelling Bee. DOWNINGTOWN, PA — Katie Connolly, an eighth-grader at Charles F. Patton Middle School, took first place as Chester County’s top speller in the Chester County Spelling Bee on Monday, February 7, 2022. Winning with the word “antenatus” (A-N-T-E-N-A-T-U-S), Connolly will move on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June. “I think it will be fun to go to Washington, D.C. and I’m looking forward to meeting other kids who are as passionate about this as I am,” Connolly said.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO