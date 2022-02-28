UNC's Armando Bacot Named ACC Player of the Week

As Tom Izzo was holding a pre-Big Ten Tournament press conference, three of his Michigan State players were officially receiving some degree of all-league recognition. Senior wing Gabe Brown was the only Spartan to appear on any of the all-conference teams, getting a third-team nod from the league’s coaches. Brown was an honorable mention pick by the conference media, while junior forward Malik Hall was an honorable mention selection from the coaches. Shooting guard Max Christie made the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, alongside Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, the conference Freshman of the Year, Michigan’s Moussa Diabate, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens and Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn. Christie also was MSU’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO