Durham, NC

UNC's Armando Bacot Named ACC Player of the Week

By Ross Martin
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina big man Armando Bacot has been named ACC Player of the Week after he averaged 20.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in UNC's wins over Louisville (70-63) and N.C. State (84-74). Bacot was 17-for-21 from the field (81%) in the two wins. Bacot also notched his...

247sports.com

247Sports

Vanderbilt coach, UNC great Jerry Stackhouse pokes fun at Duke's Mike Krzyzewski for Tar Heels loss

Ever since Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski coached his final regular season game Saturday, tributes have poured in from all around the nation. Vanderbilt coach and former North Carolina great Jerry Stackhouse took a different avenue. When asked about Krzyzewski at a weekly press conference Monday, Stackhouse took the opportunity to jokingly poke fun at the legendary Blue Devils coach and praise Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas ranked No. 15 in final regular season AP Top 25

After splitting a pair of Quadrant 1 opportunities last week, Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) comes in at No. 15 in the final regular season AP Top 25 poll, released Monday morning. The Razorbacks received a total of 687 votes. Other SEC teams in this week's rankings include No. 4 Auburn,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Penn State moves on in-state RB Montgomery

Penn State has had Scranton (Pa.) Prep running back London Montgomery on its radar for some time now, but the Nittany Lions had yet to offer coming out of the dead period in February. That changed on Sunday, as Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein extended a scholarship. It was one that the three-star prospect has been waiting for.
SCRANTON, PA
247Sports

Auburn moves up in AP and coaches Top 25 polls

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn Tigers will head into this week’s Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers also moved up to No. 4 in this week's Top 25 poll voted on by the coaches and came close to moving up two spots.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

UNC's Hubert Davis Speaks with Duke Coaches About Handshake Line Snub

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina's upset at Duke was unquestionably the biggest story in college basketball on Saturday night, but an interesting sidenote that set the fan bases and social media ablaze came from the handshake line after the game, as the television cameras caught Blue Devil assistant coach Chris Carrawell refusing to shake UNC head coach Hubert Davis' hand. Nolan Smith, another Duke assistant, also clearly looked away as he shook Davis' hand. Two days later, Davis spoke with Duke coaches about the incident.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Big Ten Referees Are Getting Crushed For Calls On Sunday

Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
MADISON, NJ
247Sports

Owls celebrate Senior Day in style with 75-47 win over USF

PHILADELPHIA – Temple saved its best for last – the last game of the regular season – and hopes to be even better in this week’s American Conference tournament after beating South Florida, 75-47, on Sunday at The Liacouras Center. On Senior Day, redshirt freshman Damian...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Armando Bacot's Post-Duke PC: Signature Win, Confidence, & Proving the Doubters Wrong

DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina defeated No. 4 Duke on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium to secure a signature win and the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament. In a rocking environment for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's last home game, the Tar Heels played spoiler and upset the favored Blue Devils, leaving Durham with one of the biggest regular-season wins in UNC basketball history.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Terrell Brown, Jr. named Pac-12 First Team All-Conference

Terrell Brown, Jr., the first Pac-12 player to lead the league in total points and steals in the same year since Arizona's Jason Terry in 1998-99, was named First Team All-Conference on Tuesday. Brown is the first Pac-12 First Team All-Conference pick for Washington since freshman Isaiah Stewart was so...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia men's basketball: Tom Crean faces questions about future before SEC Tournament

Georgia men's basketball coach Tom Crean wants to keep the focus on the Bulldogs' next game. Crean sidestepped questions regarding his future on Tuesday prior to the start of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night. The fourth-year Bulldogs coach declined to comment when asked about his job status and referred any response to the Georgia athletic department.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Michigan State's Gabe Brown named third-team All-Big Ten, Malik Hall honorable mention

As Tom Izzo was holding a pre-Big Ten Tournament press conference, three of his Michigan State players were officially receiving some degree of all-league recognition. Senior wing Gabe Brown was the only Spartan to appear on any of the all-conference teams, getting a third-team nod from the league’s coaches. Brown was an honorable mention pick by the conference media, while junior forward Malik Hall was an honorable mention selection from the coaches. Shooting guard Max Christie made the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, alongside Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, the conference Freshman of the Year, Michigan’s Moussa Diabate, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens and Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn. Christie also was MSU’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Purdue basketball: What Matt Painter said after Boilermakers' 69-67 win vs. Indiana

Purdue head men's basketball coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers captured win No. 25 this past Saturday with a 69-67 triumph over Indiana, locking in a high seed and top-tier finish in the Big Ten entering this week's conference tournament. Eric Hunter Jr. scored a team-high 17 points and Zach Edey notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers tightened their grip defensively in the final moments to hold on against a Hoosiers team playing for their NCAA Tournament life on the bubble.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: ECU vs. Virginia Tech

First pitch set for 4 p.m. on ACC Sports Network Extra. We'll discuss the game here. Over under Post Malone/Jagermeister ads is set at 21. through 1.5 innings of the NCSU/UNCG game it's played 5 times. T1: Lead off double for Worrell. I think that may be Walt Stribling behind...
COLLEGE SPORTS

