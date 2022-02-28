ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Time crystals just got a little easier to make

By Rahul Rao
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WnZw_0eRcPxSA00 Time crystals form a repeating pattern by "flipping" between two atomic states precisely on the clock. Those properties could be useful for silicon chips, fiber optics, and much more. Deposit Photos

To make a space crystal, you need the immense pressures of the Earth’s surface bearing down on minerals and magma. But to make a time crystal, you need esoteric equations and ridiculously precise lasers.

At least, that’s how physicists shaped the first self-standing time crystal in a lab last year. Now, they’ve turned into an even more tangible object by creating a time crystal from common elements that can withstand room temperature. They shared their design in the journal Nature Communications on February 14.

If you’re wondering what a time crystal is (outside of pulp science fiction), most physicists also had the same question until pretty recently. It’s a form of matter that wasn’t proposed until 2012, and wasn’t even seen in rudimentary stages until 2016.

To wrap your head around this wonky chapter of quantum mechanics, think of a crystalized structure like a piece of salt or a diamond. The atoms deep within those objects are arranged in repeating, predictable patterns in space. For instance, if you take an ice cube from your freezer and zoom into the tiniest scales, you’ll see the hydrogen and oxygen atoms of the water molecules forming a mosaic of tiny hexagons. (This is why snowflakes tend to be hexagonal .)

As a result, physicists also call these formations “space crystals.” But just as the three axes of space form different dimensions, time also makes a dimension. Physicists began to wonder if they could find a crystal—or something like it—whose atoms formed repeating patterns in time.

[Related: What the heck is a time crystal, and why are physicists obsessed with them? ]

Over the past few years, labs across the world have been working out what a time crystal might look like. Some started with a space crystal whose atoms were arranged one way. They then buzzed the crystal with a finely tuned laser to “flip” the atoms into another state, heated it up again to switch it back to the first arrangement, over to the second, and so on, with precise regularity. This laser-driven setup is specifically called a “discrete time crystal.” (In theory, there are other types of time crystals.)

In 2016, physicists at the University of Maryland created a basic but discrete time crystal with atoms from the rare earth metal ytterbium. Other groups have tinkered with exotic environments like the insides of diamond or a wavy state of matter called a Bose-Einstein condensate. More recently, in November of 2021, physicists from Stanford University and Google announced that they’d created a time crystal in a quantum computer .

But early time crystals have been limited. For one, they can usually only exist at cryogenic temperatures barely above absolute zero, and are impractical for most systems that everyday people use. Partly for that reason, those time crystals have existed in isolated systems like quantum computers, away from the “real world.” Moreover, they weren’t long-lasting: The change between states would come to a halt after mere milliseconds, almost like a windup toy running out of thread.

And just as a space crystal can be big or small in space, depending on how much the pattern repeats itself, a time crystal can be long or short, depending on the duration of each state. Time crystals so far have tended to be short or “small.” That left room for growth.

So, this global group of physicists set about engineering a time crystal that circumvented some of these problems to, hopefully, work in the real world. Their device consists of a crystal about 2 millimeters across, fashioned from fluorine and magnesium atoms. It uses a pair of lasers to move between patterns, and can do so at 70 degrees Fahrenheit (room temperature).

Once the team finished fine-tuning their systems, they found that they could create a variety of time crystals “bigger” than any seen before. “The lifetime of the generated discrete time crystals in our system is, in principle, infinite,” Hossein Taheri , an electrical engineer at the University of California, Riverside, and contributor on the study, told the “Physics World Weekly” podcast .

“Generally in physics, wherever there is a path for energy exchange between the system and its environment, noise also creeps in through the same path,” Taheri said on the podcast. That can undo the delicate physics needed for time crystals to form, which is why they need to be contained by such impractical means. But Taheri and his collaborators were able to bypass the limitations by keeping the state change going with two lasers.

[Related: The trick to a more powerful computer chip? Going vertical. ]

With the researchers’ achievement, time crystals might be one step closer to existing outside of the lab. If that’s the case, what applications would they have?

No one’s going to put time crystals in time machines or warp drives soon, but their precise properties could pair well with atomic clocks or silicon chips for specialized devices. Or, because they’re driven by laser lights, they could back stronger fiber optic connections. Alternatively, they could help people better understand quantum physics and unique states of matter.

“We can use our device to predict what we can observe in much more complex experiments,” Andrey Matsko, an engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California and another one of the authors, told “Physics World Weekly.”

In fact, he and his team think time crystals could spawn a whole field of study with a beautifully science-fiction-esque name: “timetronics.”

“I believe that timetronics is around the corner,” Krzysztof Sacha , a physicist at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland and research co-author, said on the podcast. So while you’re still a long way from being able to hold time crystals, they might enter your world sooner than you’d expect.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
Fstoppers

NASA ‘Should’ve Looked Twice Before Posting These Apollo Moon Mission Images’

No, we don’t actually believe the Moon landing was a hoax. Thankfully, there is ample evidence that can prove that we’ve been on the moon more than 50 years ago. NASA’s Moon Landings have given birth to two Massive conspiracy theories that remain present ever since mankind set foot on the Moon’s surface in 1969. Conspiracy theorists are convinced that: 1) We never actually been to the moon and 2) that we did go to the moon, but encountered an alien presence and that many photographs from the journey to the moon show evidence of massive, alien UFOs.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Quantum Physics#Nature Physics#Crystals#Quantum Mechanics#Nature Communications
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
Jax Hudur

Science says Blue-eyed and Dark-skinned People Lived in Britain 10,000 years ago

When a team of scientists used cutting-edge technology to sequence the DNA genome of Britain’s oldest and nearly complete skeleton, they were baffled by their findings. The skeletal remains, or Cheddar Man as scientists named him, is believed to be the earliest Briton who lived about 10,000 years ago. Cheddar Man was excavated in 1903 in Gough’s Cave at Cheddar Gorge, Somerset.
marthastewart.com

Archaeologists Discovered 18,000 Ancient Egyptian Notepads, Which Include Shopping Lists and Schoolwork

Archaeologists make new and incredible discoveries all of the time, but their latest finding gives us insight into the daily lives of ancient Egyptians, from their shopping lists to the type of schoolwork they did. According to a report by Smithsonian Magazine, researchers excavating the city of Athribis, an ancient settlement in lower Egypt, have discovered more than 18,000 pieces of inscribed pottery shards.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Giant Comet Reportedly Headed for Our Sun

While Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites rain down on Earth and burn up in its atmosphere, a massive comet may potentially meet a fiery end of its own as it heads directly for our solar system’s sun. Actually, the massive comet has done a relatively remarkable job of maintaining...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
Popular Science

Popular Science

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy