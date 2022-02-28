ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International prosecutor at the Hague announces he's seeking to investigate Russia for 'war crimes and crimes against humanity' in Ukraine

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
 4 days ago

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan delivers a statement at the Special Peace Jurisdiction offices in Bogota, October 27, 2021.

Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

  • An international prosecutor at the Hague announced he's seeking to investigate alleged war crimes.
  • Ukraine has alleged to the ICC that Russia has committed crimes in its territory since 2014.
  • Top rights groups warned that ongoing bombings against Ukrainian citizens may be war crimes.

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor announced on Monday that he is seeking approval to investigate Russia for possible "war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Ukraine.

"I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine," Karim Khan said in a statement .

Khan added: "Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my Office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine."

Ukraine first accused Russia of committing crimes in its territory to the court in 2014, and the ICC has been investigating the matter since.

The ICC declined a previous investigation into Ukraine after Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, announced in 2020 that she had enough evidence to open a probe.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia is a member of the ICC.

Earlier on Monday, the US State Department accused Russia of "widespread" human rights abuses in Ukraine after reports of Russian forces firing missiles at civilian areas.

"Russia's invasion has damaged and destroyed schools, hospitals, radio stations, and homes, killing and injuring civilians, including children," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement during a UN Human Rights Council meeting.

Top human rights groups also warned that ongoing bombings and attacks against Ukrainian citizens might constitute as war crimes — which Ukraine has previously lashed out at Russia for as a possibility.

When Russia first launched its attack against Ukraine on Thursday, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations delivered a blistering speech condemning Russia and its ambassador.

"There is no purgatory for war criminals," Ukraine's ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said to Russia's ambassador at the end of the meeting. "They go straight to hell."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

