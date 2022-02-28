NC veteran plans to surprise wife with anniversary gift after winning $100,000

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Ricardo Cabral, of Morrisville, said he plans to surprise his wife with a late anniversary gift after a $30 scratch-off ticket turned into a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“For the first time ever, we both forgot our anniversary,” Cabral laughed. “Now I can give her this.”

He said he wants to surprise her by showing her the $100,000 “Big Check” that he received from lottery headquarters on Friday.

Cabral, a 69-year-old retired master sergeant, served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force and left as a disabled veteran.

He said Feb. 19 was his 47th wedding anniversary.

“She’s been with me through thick and thin,” Cabral said. “She will be extremely happy when I tell her.”

He bought his Millionaire Maker ticket from the Harris Teeter on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

“When I looked at it and I saw I won, I just said, ‘It’s a great anniversary,’” Cabral said.

Cabral claimed his prize Friday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,019.

He said he wants to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank.

