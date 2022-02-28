NC veteran plans to surprise wife with anniversary gift after winning $100,000
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Ricardo Cabral, of Morrisville, said he plans to surprise his wife with a late anniversary gift after a $30 scratch-off ticket turned into a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
“For the first time ever, we both forgot our anniversary,” Cabral laughed. “Now I can give her this.”
He said he wants to surprise her by showing her the $100,000 “Big Check” that he received from lottery headquarters on Friday.
Cabral, a 69-year-old retired master sergeant, served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force and left as a disabled veteran.
He said Feb. 19 was his 47th wedding anniversary.
“She’s been with me through thick and thin,” Cabral said. “She will be extremely happy when I tell her.”
He bought his Millionaire Maker ticket from the Harris Teeter on Davis Drive in Morrisville.
“When I looked at it and I saw I won, I just said, ‘It’s a great anniversary,’” Cabral said.
Cabral claimed his prize Friday.
After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,019.
He said he wants to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
