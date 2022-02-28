Inside School Night, The Weekly Series That Staged Dua Lipa's First L.A. Show

Named after her career-solidifying second album, Dua Lipa‘s global 2022 trek is titled The Future Nostalgia Tour — but the truth is, what makes the onstage spectacle such an endorphin rush has nothing to do with the shape of things to come. Dua may not be a soothsayer capable of peering into the future of music, but she sure as hell knows how to take the best elements of dance and pop’s past and edit them into a cohesive, exhilarating experience. Taking all the right notes from Madonna’s record-breaking global tours of the 21st century (hello, roller skaters circling the stage), tossing in some Katy Perry kitsch (we see you, gigantic inflatable lobster vibing to the beat) and tossing in some house-y remixes of her material that give off Daft Punk vibes (what’s up, robot voices), the Future Nostalgia Tour is exactly the kind of return-to-the-real-world concert pop fans have been thirsting for.

