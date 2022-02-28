ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Host: Putin’s Invasion ‘Pales in Comparison’ to ‘Wokeness’ in America

By Justin Baragona
Fox News host Pete Hegseth suggested on Monday that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine “pales in comparison” to the right-wing culture wars being fought on the battleground of American cable television. Hegseth, who co-hosted Fox’s coverage of this month’s Conservative Political Action Conference, cited attendees who...

