Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUaD0_0eRcNXLI00

DUNDALK, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are investigating recent vandalism at a Ukrainian cemetery near Baltimore.

Myron Skyrczuk told WBAL-TV that he discovered the damage while visiting his brother’s grave at the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery.

“This is my brother’s they destroyed,” Skyrczuk told WBFF, pointing to his late sibling’s grave.

According to WBAL-TV, Skyrczuk found numerous tombstones toppled and broken, which he reported to the cemetery’s management, who confirmed that the vandalism occurred Wednesday.

“If it happened on Wednesday that was the time when Russia invaded Ukraine, and I don’t know if this was some kind of attack against Ukrainians here in Baltimore,” Skyrczuk said.

Church officials confirmed to WBAL-TV that a similar incident occurred in the cemetery about four years ago and that church leaders are trying to determine the funding needed to address the desecration.

Meanwhile, the cemetery’s gates are now closed, and only families with a key can access the grounds, the TV station reported.

“I’m hoping we can get the headstones repaired, maybe some more fencing, somehow maybe run some electric and having some type of camera system within the cemetery,” Skyrczuk told WBFF, adding, “It’s sad that you’ve got to have actually cameras in a cemetery. You figure that would be a peaceful place when you die. Nobody should be here other than family.”

