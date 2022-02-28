FRN updates on Baby Pantry, programs

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network recently met and discussed the Mason County Baby Pantry, Teen Court and the planning of Teen Institute.

Bree Ramey said the Spring Baby Shower hosted by the Baby Pantry is currently scheduled for April 23 at Trinity Methodist Church’s community building.

“That will be for moms who are either expecting or up to having a one-year old child,” Ramey said. “We did receive some money from Unicare, so we do have money to start on the baby shower.”

Ramey said she did not have the exact event time yet.

Ramey updated the group on the preschool Easter baskets — 160 boys, 140 girls — asking for donations for the baskets by the first of April.

In regards to Teen Court, Ramey said one marijuana vaping case was heard. One case was delayed due to COVID-19 and one case had just come in for consideration.

“Most of all our Teen Court cases at this point in time are vaping cases,” said Greg Fowler, FRN director. “They’re coming through the vape detectors that we bought through Prestera and put in the school system. Those vape detectors have become very important.”

Fowler said he had just completed the yearly report from the vape detectors and that there were 450 alerts and 17 tickets out of Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School and 18 alerts and 12 tickets out of Wahama Junior/Senior High School.

“The vape detectors are really working and we’re trying to address the issues through Teen Court,” Fowler said.

Fowler also noted that training to educate on vaping is in the works with some being done at Wahama first.

Ramey said she was contacted by a representative with Save the Children about a food pantry type of program the organization is starting and if the Blessing Boxes were in need and could use some of the foods.

“I think that they’re going to be starting that pretty soon and they will actually deliver it to us to stock all the blessing boxes in the county,” Ramey said.

Fowler said Teen Institute is still in the works and there are a number of different trainings in mind for the event. He said he plans on contacting Keith Burdette, superintendent, to discuss the event soon.

Currently the event is being planned for late April or early May with leadership and prevention trainings.

The event normally hosts around 20 students, but Fowler said this year will most likely be a reduced version of the event.

During the interagency report, it was noted that the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended until March 18.

March is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the pinwheel gardens, used to raise awareness, that have been around the county in the past several years will be returning.

The Facing Hunger food truck will be at Krodel Park on April 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers to help hand out boxes should arrive at 10 a.m.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.