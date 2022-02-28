Coronavirus: Daily average of 37 cases reported in Erie County; 6 new deaths

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 37 COVID-19 cases, along with 6 new deaths for the week of Feb. 21-27.

Among the 6 reported deaths, 2 were unvaccinated. There are now 772 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020. (Dates of deaths from Jan. 25 to Feb. 20 increased the total to 772).

During the week of Feb. 21-27 — 333 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 179,397 with the following breakdown:

Number of person Of eligible population Of total population Partially vaccinated 24,585 9.7% 9.1% Fully vaccinated 154,812 60.8% 57.4%

As of Feb. 27, the vaccination breakdown in Erie County by age is as follows:

Years old Percentage vaccinated fully

within each age range Percentage vaccinated partially

within each age range 5–9 22.1% 3.2% 10–19 43.0% 5.8% 20–29 53.0% 10.8% 30-39 57.0% 10.4% 40-49 62.1% 9.3% 50-59 70.1% 9.1% 60-69 77.2% 10.5% 70 and older 80.8% 14.8%

As of Feb. 27, the vaccination status of the reported in deaths in Erie County is as follows:

Vaccination status Female Male Percentage breakdown Not vaccinated 305 338 83.3% Partially vaccinated 11 21 4.1% Fully vaccinated 47 50 12.6% Additional dose 8 8 2.2% Sub-total 363 409

Total 772

As of Feb. 27, the age breakdown of reported deaths is as follows:

Deaths Age range 2020 2021 2022 Total 0-19 0 1 0 1 20-29 0 3 2 5 30-39 2 4 2 8 40-49 0 14 3 17 50-59 8 35 10 53 60-69 29 83 13 125 70-79 78 105 19 202 80-89 125 82 19 226 90-99 79 40 11 130 100-109 3 2 0 5 Sub-total 324 369 79

Total 772

Find vaccines near you

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get vaccinated

Free mobile vaccination and booster clinic:

March 2, Wednesday, 1 to 3 p.m. at the at Raymond Blasco Memorial Library Branch-Erie County Public Library, 160 E. Front St., Erie

at the at Raymond Blasco Memorial Library Branch-Erie County Public Library, 160 E. Front St., Erie March 3, Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. at Eastside YMCA, 2101 Nagle Rd., Erie

at Eastside YMCA, 2101 Nagle Rd., Erie March 5, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Boys and Girls Club of Erie, 1515 E. Lake Rd., Erie

According to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels , Erie County is currently at a “medium risk” of transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant.

Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.

If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consult your healthcare provider about masking and other precautions.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.

